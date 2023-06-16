Tempe seeks suspension of short-term rental property after shots were fired

The City of Tempe is taking legal action against a short-term rental where shots were fired in May.

The incident happened on the night of May 21. The short-term rental, located in a neighborhood near Warner Road and McClintock Drive, was reportedly having a loud, unauthorized party.

"The neighborhood had filled with cars, and there was a car parked just directly and the front of the sidewalk," said Karla Martin, who lives in the area. ‘There were people sitting on our sidewalk, drinking alcoholic beverages, and it was just like the party had descended on us.’

According to Karla Martin, who lives in the area, police stopped by at around 11:00 p.m., but left.

Then, at around 3:45 a.m., several shots were fired. Video taken by a security camera in the area shows partygoers frantically speeding off.

No injuries were reported.

City issues statement

On June 16, officials with the City of Tempe state they intend to pursue legal action in order to suspend the license that was issued for the short-term rental in question.

"This will mark the first suspension of a short-term rental license since a stronger city ordinance went into effect March 5," read a portion of the statement. "Tempe’s ordinance allows for license suspension of up to one year for ‘any attempted or completed felony act, arising from the occupancy or use of a short-term rental.’"

City officials wrote, in the statement, that they have sent a letter to the owner of the property, and that letter serves as a notice of intent to file charges.

"It is anticipated that actual charges will be filed by the Tempe City Attorney’s Office with the Tempe Municipal Court. A judge would then determine whether the license will be suspended," read a portion of the statement.

In the statement, Mayor Corey Woods also spoke out on what happened.

"We are sorry that residents endured this incident in what is supposed to be the quiet calm of their own neighborhood," said Mayor Woods. "We acted as a Council earlier this year to require city licenses for short-term rentals, and we did that to hold property owners accountable to the fullest extent we could under Arizona law."

Neighbors rail against the short-term rental

At the neighborhood, some residents have put up signs that read ‘homes, not hotels.’ During a recent city council meeting, Martin and her neighbors expressed their concerns over this particular short term rental.

Should a judge decides to suspend the short-term rental's license, this will mark the first instance a short-term rental's license is suspended since the new city ordinance, as mentioned above, went into effect.

Currently, Tempe has 520 licensed short term rental properties. All owners are required to have a license and follow a number of requirements.

We have reached out to the property owners and Airbnb for comment, but have not yet heard back.