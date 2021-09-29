Tempe shooting investigation underway near Baseline Road and College Avenue

article

The Tempe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The investigation is near Baseline Road and College Avenue, the department said in a Tweet at 2:15 p.m.

Expect traffic, the department adds, because there are road restrictions in place during the investigation.

Details about suspects, victims or injuries haven't been released.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.