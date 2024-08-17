Tempe Town Lake drowning victim ID'd; Woman's body recovered after falling from cliff | Nightly Roundup

From police identifying a man found drowned in Tempe Town Lake to a woman who was found dead in Yavapai County when her car went over a cliff, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, August 17, 2024.

1. Tempe Town Lake drowning victim ID'd as ASU student

2. Yavapai County Sheriff's Office recovers body of woman from cliff fall

3. Man found dead on train tracks in Phoenix was not killed by train

4. Two clumsy criminals being dubbed the ‘Buttcrack Bandits’ caught on camera

5. Mom fighting for answer to unsolved mystery of son's murder

