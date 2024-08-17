Tempe Town Lake drowning victim ID'd; Woman's body recovered after falling from cliff | Nightly Roundup

Body in Tempe Town Lake identified | Nightly Roundup
A body found on railroad tracks in Phoenix was not killed by a train, police say; Woman in Yavapai County was ejected from her vehicle and died after it fell off a cliff, and more. Here's a look at some of our top stories.
PHOENIX - From police identifying a man found drowned in Tempe Town Lake to a woman who was found dead in Yavapai County when her car went over a cliff, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, August 17, 2024.
1. Tempe Town Lake drowning victim ID'd as ASU student
Featured
Police identified the man recovered from Tempe Town Lake on Friday as a 20-year-old student at Arizona State University in the third drowning incident at the lake since June 18.
2. Yavapai County Sheriff's Office recovers body of woman from cliff fall
Featured
A 39-year-old woman was ejected from her vehicle after it rolled off the side of a 1,000-foot cliff on Aug. 16 in Yavapai County.
3. Man found dead on train tracks in Phoenix was not killed by train
Featured
Phoenix Police say a man found dead on train tracks in Phoenix was not struck by the train. Police have opened an investigation into the death.
4. Two clumsy criminals being dubbed the ‘Buttcrack Bandits’ caught on camera
Featured
Would-be thieves, dubbed the "Buttcrack Bandits" because one of the criminal's pants were falling off, were captured on camera before being scarred off by the homeowner.
5. Mom fighting for answer to unsolved mystery of son's murder
Featured
Eight years ago, Joan Sanders lost her son, Maurice, who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Laveen. Since then, she's been waiting for justice for her son as Phoenix Police have not made any arrests.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Morning Weather Forecast - 8/17/24
Rain chances start to increase this evening but temperatures will remain very high.