Expand / Collapse search

Tempe Town Lake drowning victim ID'd; Woman's body recovered after falling from cliff | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  August 17, 2024 7:58pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Body in Tempe Town Lake identified | Nightly Roundup

A body found on railroad tracks in Phoenix was not killed by a train, police say; Woman in Yavapai County was ejected from her vehicle and died after it fell off a cliff, and more. Here's a look at some of our top stories.

PHOENIX - From police identifying a man found drowned in Tempe Town Lake to a woman who was found dead in Yavapai County when her car went over a cliff, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, August 17, 2024.

1. Tempe Town Lake drowning victim ID'd as ASU student

Featured

Police: Tempe Town Lake drowning victim was a 20-year-old ASU student
article

Police: Tempe Town Lake drowning victim was a 20-year-old ASU student

Police identified the man recovered from Tempe Town Lake on Friday as a 20-year-old student at Arizona State University in the third drowning incident at the lake since June 18.

2. Yavapai County Sheriff's Office recovers body of woman from cliff fall

Featured

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office recovers body of woman who was ejected when her car fell off a cliff
article

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office recovers body of woman who was ejected when her car fell off a cliff

A 39-year-old woman was ejected from her vehicle after it rolled off the side of a 1,000-foot cliff on Aug. 16 in Yavapai County.

3. Man found dead on train tracks in Phoenix was not killed by train

Featured

Man found dead on train tracks in Phoenix was not struck by train
article

Man found dead on train tracks in Phoenix was not struck by train

Phoenix Police say a man found dead on train tracks in Phoenix was not struck by the train. Police have opened an investigation into the death.

4. Two clumsy criminals being dubbed the ‘Buttcrack Bandits’ caught on camera

Featured

'Buttcrack Bandits' failed attempt to steal a motorcycle caught on camera
article

'Buttcrack Bandits' failed attempt to steal a motorcycle caught on camera

Would-be thieves, dubbed the "Buttcrack Bandits" because one of the criminal's pants were falling off, were captured on camera before being scarred off by the homeowner.

5. Mom fighting for answer to unsolved mystery of son's murder

Featured

Mom fighting for answers after a drive-by shooting claimed her son in Laveen 8 years ago
article

Mom fighting for answers after a drive-by shooting claimed her son in Laveen 8 years ago

Eight years ago, Joan Sanders lost her son, Maurice, who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Laveen. Since then, she's been waiting for justice for her son as Phoenix Police have not made any arrests.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Morning Weather Forecast - 8/17/24

Rain chances start to increase this evening but temperatures will remain very high.