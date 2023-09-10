Expand / Collapse search
Father dead, 9-year-old son missing after their jet ski collides with barge on Tennessee lake

Tennessee
Associated Press
Ashland City, Tenn. (AP) - The weekend collision of a jet ski and a barge on a Tennessee waterway has left officials searching for a 9-year-old boy whose father died in the crash.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said 36-year-old Steven White died after the jet ski carrying him and his son hit a barge being pushed by a tow boat around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on a lake northwest of Nashville, The Tennessean reported.

Crew members above the Hines Furlong tow boat hit the waters in a vessel to help the two riders. White, who wore a lifejacket, was later pronounced dead after being taken ashore, according to The Tennessean.

A search for the missing child resumed at 8 a.m. Sunday after pausing in the early morning hours.