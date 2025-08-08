Expand / Collapse search
Terrell Suggs' arrest video released; man accused of killing his infant daughter l Morning News Brief

By
Updated  August 8, 2025 10:04am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Friday, August 8, 2025. (Scottsdale PD; Mesa PD; KSAZ-TV)

From newly-released body-cam video showing the arrest of a former ASU football star to an East Valley father accused of killing his 4-week-old daughter, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of August 8.

1. Body-cam video shows ex-NFL star's arrest

New video shows Terrell Suggs' arrest following Starbucks drive-thru altercation
article

New video shows Terrell Suggs' arrest following Starbucks drive-thru altercation

New video released by police shows the moment former Arizona Cardinals and Arizona State University star Terrell Suggs was arrested after he pulled out a gun in the drive-thru of a Scottsdale Starbucks.

2. Big changes to 401(k) accounts

Big changes coming to 401(k) after recent Trump executive order
article

Big changes coming to 401(k) after recent Trump executive order

President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing regulators to make it easier for 401(k) plans to include private equity, cryptocurrency, and other alternative investments.

3. East Valley man accused of killing his child

Mesa man accused of murder, child abuse in infant daughter's death
article

Mesa man accused of murder, child abuse in infant daughter's death

A 22-year-old Mesa man is accused of murder and child abuse in the death of his 4-week-old daughter.

4. Contentious court hearing

Arizona suspect shocked with stun gun during contentious court hearing
article

Arizona suspect shocked with stun gun during contentious court hearing

Things got out of hand in a Phoenix court during a contentious hearing, with a man who was accused of violating a protection order getting shocked with a stun gun.

5. Caregivers praised for saving residents

Fire at Phoenix assisted living home sends 4 to hospital
article

Fire at Phoenix assisted living home sends 4 to hospital

Four people were hospitalized after a fire broke out Thursday night at an assisted living home near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: 'Cooler' temps on Friday and this weekend in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: 'Cooler' temps on Friday and this weekend in Phoenix

Happy Friday! Highs in the Valley won't be as hot today as they were on Thursday, but temps will still be above normal as we head into the weekend.

