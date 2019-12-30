Texas church shooter lived in Arizona, had lengthy criminal record

Before Keith Kinnunen opened fire at a Texas church shooting over the weekend, he spent time in Arizona, Oklahoma, New Jersey, and Texas.

Kinnunen racked up a list of minor charges in Arizona dating back to 1998 when he was found guilty of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

In 2000, he was hit with driving without a license. In 2004, he was arrested for a disorderly conduct charge in Pima that was dismissed.

In 2010, it was a misdemeanor theft, and then in 2011 and in 2014, he was charged with assault.

Law enforcement says Kinnunen walked into the West Freeway Church of Christ in Texas and killed two people before being killed by armed security. Jack Wilson's heroics may have saved many others.

"Since when do you know when something bad's going to happen? You have to be prepared at all times, at all places, and that's the way that I strive, that's the way that I teach," Wilson said.

"They had done their training and I think you can see from the results. Despite the fact that we had two horrible losses of life, this church responded in seconds and reacted and saved the lives of potentially the rest of the people in that church, which I was told was well over 200 people," said Ken Paxton, the Texas Attorney General.