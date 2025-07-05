Texas flooding: Brother of Phoenix area woman lost everything to floodwaters

The Brief Dozens have died as a result of flooding in parts of Texas. One Valley woman said her brother lost everything in the floods. "He's pretty devastated," said Nicholle Morgan.



The devastation from flooding in Texas is being felt in the Phoenix area, as one woman shares that her brother lost everything in the floods.

The backstory:

According to reports, at least 43 people have died as a result of flooding in the Hill Country area of Texas, citing sheriff's officials in the area.

(Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard District 8 via DVIDS)

Per meteorologist Dylan Federico with our sister station in Dallas, over four months’ worth of rain fell in just a matter of hours in one area, which led to a 27-foot wall of water that went down the River.

Brother of Arizona woman has to start from scratch

Nicholle Morgan says her family found out about the flooding on July 5, along with the rest of the country, but it wasn't until the morning of July 6 that they were able to hear from her brother, Henry, and ensure he was OK.

As it turns out, Henry evacuated in time, but Nicholle says he is now starting from scratch, which is difficult because he's disabled and unable to work. Henry's home, which was purchased after extensive past damage, was not able to be covered by insurance, which made the loss even harder.

What they're saying:

While Nicholle says she is grateful her brother made it out of the flooding in time, she is also heartbroken thinking about the challenge he now faces to find a new place to live.

"He's pretty devastated," said Nicholle. "Everything he had is gone, so the only thing he was able to salvage was his dogs and some dog food and a few pieces of clothing, but we're all trying to pull together and send what we can."

Nicholle says the Red Cross in Texas has been very helpful for her brother and others.