Texas Supreme Court orders Dallas salon owner's release after Gov. Abbott amends his executive orders

The Texas Supreme Court has ordered the release of a Dallas salon owner.

The order came moments after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a change to his executive orders related to COVID-19, eliminating confinement as a punishment for violating the orders.

The governor mentioned Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther by name when issuing the change. He said it supersedes local orders and should be applied retroactively to April 2.

“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen,” Abbott said. “That is why I am modifying my executive orders to ensure confinement is not a punishment for violating an order."

Luther was jailed for seven days after she refused to apologize for opening her business in defiance of state and countywide COVID-19 restrictions.

District Judge Eric Moye gave her an opportunity to apologize, declare herself “selfish,” and promise not to reopen Salon a la Mode until she was allowed to do so. Luther defiantly declined.

On Wednesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called for Luther’s immediate release. Paxton said the judge “abused his authority” by jailing Luther for opening her salon “to feed her family.”

“I find it outrageous and out of touch that during this national pandemic, a judge, in a county that actually released hardened criminals for fear of contracting COVID-19, would jail a mother for operating her hair salon in an attempt to put food on her family’s table,” AG Paxton said in a statement. “The trial judge did not need to lock up Shelley Luther. His order is a shameful abuse of judicial discretion, which seems like another political stunt in Dallas. He should release Ms. Luther immediately.”

Judge Moye and Dallas County judges collectively fired back at the attorney general, saying, in a letter, that his statements go against the Texas code of judicial conduct. Adding, “in this context, for you to ‘Urge’ a Judge towards a particular substantive outcome in this matter is most inappropriate and equally unwelcome.”

Abbott said if applied correctly, his amendment would free Luther and other business owners who have been jailed for similar violations. In April, two women in Laredo were arrested for offering nail and eyelash services out of their homes.

“It may also ensure that other Texans like Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia and Brenda Stephanie Mata who were arrested in Laredo, should not be subject to confinement," he said. "As some county judges advocate for releasing hardened criminals from jail to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is absurd to have these business owners take their place.”

However, it's important to point out that Judge Moye did not sentence Luther for violating the governor's order. He instead sentenced her for civil contempt of court.

