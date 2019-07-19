Texas teen reportedly arrested for spitting in Arizona Tea bottle, putting it back on shelf

Police arrested a Texas teen for allegedly spitting in an Arizona Tea bottle and putting back on the shelf at an Albertsons store on Monday, a report said.

Security footage showed the 15-year-old boy picking up a drink, putting his mouth on it and then putting it back, KOSA-TV reported, citing an affidavit.

The teen told the asset protection manager that he spit in the bottle before police arrived at the store in Odessa, Texas, according to the affidavit.

He reportedly repeated to the officer that he took a drink of the tea, then put it back because it was "gross."

The teen has been charged with a second-degree felony of tampering with a consumer product, the station reported.

He is being held in the Ector County Youth Center.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.