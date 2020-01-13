The ‘hole-iest day’: As National Bagel Day finds a new date, this is where you find its toastiest deals

While National Bagel Day has been commonly celebrated Jan. 13. — overlapping with another beloved holiday, National Pizza Day, — some companies are breaking away to form a separate day honoring everyone’s favorite breakfast treat.

On Jan. 10, 2020, Thomas’ Bagels declared January 15 as the “hole-iest” food holiday of the year, registering the date in Chase’s Calendar of Events, which the company says is “the most comprehensive and authoritative reference on special events, holidays, federal and state observances, historic anniversaries and more.“

Following the decision to give bagel lovers their own day, a handful of well-known bagel brands followed suit by offering delicious deals and freebies that are sure to honor everyone’s “dough-votion” to a classic breakfast staple.

FILE - Fresh bagels and traditional store bags at Russ & Daughters store in lower Manhattan, New York, Friday, September 18, 2015.

Check out the tasty bagel deals below:

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Located in 43 states and Washington D.C., this chain is offering a free bagel and shmear with any purchase, so bring a friend or come alone, no judgement.

Advertisement

Manhattan Bagel

Visit this chain and snag a bagel and cream cheese for 99 cents with any purchase.

Noah’s NY Bagels

This California-based bagel chain is offering fanatics a free bagel and shmear with any purchase on January 15.

Bruegger's Bagels

Not only is Bruegger’s offering patrons a free bagel and cream cheese with any purchase, but also the chance to win a year’s worth of doughy, cheesy goodness. All you have to do is join their rewards program.