The Rhythm Room in Phoenix seeks donations for costly parking lot repaving

A music venue in Phoenix that's been around for more than three decades is asking for help to keep the entertainment going.

The Rhythm Room, near 10th Street and Indian School Road, has created a GoFundMe account.

It says its insurance company told the business it has until the end of March to repave the parking lot, or the insurance will be canceled.

The venue says the cost is around $30,000.

It says the parking lot needs improvement, and it's asking for donations.

So far, more than $10,000 has been raised.