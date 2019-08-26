The Rolling Stones set to perform at State Farm Stadium in Glendale

article

Iconic rock and roll band The Rolling Stones are in town, and will be playing at State Farm Stadium in Glendale Monday evening.

The concert was postponed back in May due to Mick Jagger’s health, but they are now ready to put on a show.

Many fans waiting at State Farm Stadium have been doing so since 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., and pretty much all of them have been to the other concerts on this tour.

"My husband and I got here at 6:30 this morning," said Joni Winburn.

"I got here at 8:30 a.m., but there were two people before me and I’m slightly upset about it," said John Tillman.

"I’m seventh in line because there are 6 people before me," said Kevin Gilsenan.

Each one of them traveled far to get some satisfaction.

"We flew in from Kentucky on Thursday," said Winburn.

"I came from Germany," said Harold Grudmann.

So it’s safe to say they aren't used to this Phoenix heat.

"This is what we call in Seattle unbearable," said one fan.

After waiting for hours, fans say they are ready for one thing: being up close to watch some rock and roll.

"Whatever they play, I’ll be satisfied. I’ll get some satisfaction," said one fan.

The concert starts at 8:00 p.m., but State Farm Stadium officials are urging people to get to the stadium early because they are anticipating traffic.