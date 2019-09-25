The tree in Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer’ is ready to light up the stage

Things are getting festive over at “The Masked Singer” design studio as they’re turning on the lights for season two.

Enter, the tree. The costume inspired by 1950s vintage pin-up queens comes decorated with beautiful futuristic colors sure to give the competition a run for their money.

“To all of my tree huggers, I’m ready to light up on stage and leave the other singers in my shade,” said the competitor donning the festive costume.

The tree is ready to tower over the competition when the second season of “The Masked Singer” premieres on FOX, Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“The Masked Singer” design team used hula hoops to create the inner shell of the sparkling, peppy costume.

If you thought the designs this year couldn’t get any more complex, the tree is here to elevate things.

