Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 4:30 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak

There’s a shortage of Dr. Pepper amid the COVID-19 pandemic

By Hyeji Suh
Published 
Food-drink
FOX TV Digital Team

There’s a shortage of Dr. Pepper amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The iconic soda brand comforted fans with hopeful words, saying it is doing everything they can to get the beverage back into their hands.

WACO, Texas - When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the U.S., toilet paper rolls were sold out at stores across the nation. Now, it’s Dr. Pepper.

The iconic soda brand confirmed on Aug. 10 that there is indeed a shortage impacting all Dr. Pepper products at grocery stores. While it didn’t cite a specific cause, the company comforted fans with some hopeful words.

“We know it’s harder to find Dr. Pepper these days. We’re doing everything we can to get it back into your hands,” read a statement from Dr. Pepper on Twitter. “That means working with our distribution partners to keep shelves stocked nationwide, while ensuring the safety of our employees.”

The shortage affects all flavors of the soda, including the newest addition, Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

The company also encouraged customers to contact their local retailers for the most up-to-date availability of Dr. Pepper products.

Toilet paper brand Charmin made fans laugh with its response to the news.

“Welcome to the club. We feel your pain,” read the tweet.