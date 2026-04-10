Cave Creek Bike Week crash: 2 remain in hospital

The Brief 2 people, identified as John Grafner and Jill Wallin, remain in the hospital following a crash in Cave Creek on April 3. The crash happened during the start of the week-long Cave Creek Bike Week.



We have an update on a crash that happened during Cave Creek Bike Week on the night of April 3.

The backstory:

According to our report on April 5, the crash happened on the first night of a week-long event, when a Chevrolet pickup truck driver was traveling on the wrong side of Cave Creek Road. The driver hit a stopped GMC truck, eight motorcycles that were parked along a fence, and three pedestrians.

"Just the screeching and the collision — the sound was horrible, loud like thunder. It was that loud. Everyone jumped," vendor Vicki Stevenson said. "I see the guy laying on the ground over there and he was hurt pretty bad. Instant panic for everyone. I’ll never forget it. I’d like to but I can’t."

Deputies said there were signs of alcohol impairment in the suspected drunk driver.

Big picture view:

Two of the victims, friends John Grafner and Jill Wallin, are recovering at Deer Valley Hospital. Both were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and both have a long road to recovery ahead of them.

"My wife’s phone number popped up, so I answered it," said Jill's husband, Darrell Wallin. "Said ‘what’s up honey?’"

Wallin said the person on the other side of the call was not his wife. That person told Wallin that Jill was being loaded into an ambulance.

"They look like they’re in pretty bad shape," said Jerry Kelly, who is John's friend. "In coma, or knocked out, and tubes and everything."

Dig deeper:

John and Jill, as it turns out, took the worst of it.

"They’re saying it would be eight to 12 weeks just to get some basic recovery in," said Wallin. "That’s not including physical therapy yet."

Kelly and Wallin stopped by the Cave Creek Fire Department, thanking the same fire crews who helped out that night.

Meanwhile, the two are now leaning on each other during this rough spot in the road, just like friends do.

What's next:

The suspected drunk driver has been processed and released. Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said they are waiting on test results before deciding if charges will be filed.

Meanwhile, both John and Jill have their own separate GoFundMe pages to help with medical cost.