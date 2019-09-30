‘There’s no place like home’: ‘The Rock’ confirms appearance on SmackDown’s FOX premiere

Everyone is smelling what the Rock is cooking and they’re hoping it’s a showdown as “The People’s Champ” has officially confirmed his return to the long awaited premiere of SmackDown when it debuts on FOX Friday night.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced his return to the ring on Twitter Monday as fans speculated whether or not the former WWE Champion would show at the Staples Center.

“There's no greater title than #thepeopleschamp. And there's no place like home. Tequila on me after the show,“ wrote the former champ.

While fans are still speculating as to the extent of The Rock’s involvement in the premiere, some are hoping for an actual match-up between him and many of the other highly anticipated stars that night.

The Rock joins an array of heavy hitters expected to attend the premiere, including WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and many more.

Catch the premiere of WWE SmackDown on FOX Oct. 4. at 7 p.m. ET.