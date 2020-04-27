Three Chandler officers shot; suspect in custody

Chandler police say three people have now been shot by a suspect who barricaded himself inside a home and set it on fire.

Residents in the area of Galveston and Delaware were advised to shelter in place during the barricade situation.

Two officers were shot at the home, while another was shot early Monday morning. Both officers shot during the standoff were wearing body armor and are expected to recover.

Later in the afternoon, police surrounded a home in the 500 block of Delaware where the suspect was inside. He was taken into custody just before 12:30 p.m.

The police officer is conscious and has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No names have been released in this case.