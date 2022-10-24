Three injured after car crashes into dd's DISCOUNTS, police say impairment might have played a role

A man and woman were hurt after crashing their car into a dd's DISCOUNTS Monday afternoon in Phoenix, also seriously injuring a customer inside the store.

The crash happened near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road on Oct. 24, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller.

"When officers arrived, they learn a man driving a passenger vehicle was involved in a vehicle collision in the parking lot. After the collision, the vehicle drove off but then collided with the front of a business and continued through the building until the vehicle crashed into the back wall," Phoenix Police said.

The driver and passenger were hurt but are going to be OK. A woman inside the store was struck and seriously injured.

"Impairment is believed to be a factor in these series of events," Keller said.