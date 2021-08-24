Three seriously hurt in multi-car Phoenix crash, fire department says
PHOENIX - Three people were seriously hurt in a multi-car crash on Tuesday afternoon in Phoenix, says the Phoenix Fire Department.
The multi-car crash happened near 29th Avenue and Happy Valley Road at around 2:20 p.m.
"Extrication was needed to remove one of the patients from the vehicle. A total of 3 patients were transported to a nearby hospital," said firefighter and department spokesperson David Ramirez.
Three adults were hurt, one is in extremely critical condition, the second is in critical condition and the third is stable.
"The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by Phoenix Police Department," Ramirez said.
No further information is available.
