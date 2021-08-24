Surprise man found safe after going missing in the Grand Canyon

article

A search operation was underway in the Grand Canyon for a Surprise man who has not been since Sunday morning, but on Tuesday, he was found safe.

According to the National Park Service, 48-year-old Arturo Hernandez was last seen east of Hermit Creek Camp on the Tonto Trail at 11 a.m.

On Aug. 23, officials received a report of two overdue hikers on the Hermit Trail. Several hours later, one of the hikers reached the trailhead, however, Hernandez did not and was reported missing.

Rangers then hiked the trail and performed an aerial search, but Hernandez was not found.

Search efforts continued Tuesday with six ground teams and aerial searches, and by 2 p.m., he was found.

Hernandez was found by "Hermit Trail near Breezy Point. At this time, Hernandez is in stable condition and awaiting helicopter evacuation," a National Park Service news release read.

