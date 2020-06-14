Three St. Petersburg bars close after employees test positive for COVID-19

The Galley, Parks and Rec and Avenue Eat & Drink closed their doors one week after reopening after staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Florida has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past week as the state entered phase 2 of reopening.

Pinellas County is seeing the largest increase in COVID-19 cases among people ages 25-34, according to the Florida Department of Health.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman applauded the three bars for temporarily shutting their doors to keep staff and customers safe.

Bars were closed for two months during the coronavirus pandemic and reopened last Friday.

The Galley, Parks and Rec and Avenue Eat & Drink are having all employees tested for COVID-19, even those who are not showing symptoms.

The bars do not plan on reopening until a doctor says it is safe.

