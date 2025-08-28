TikToker addresses son's drowning death; AZ lawmaker escorted out of Maryvale High School l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Thursday, August 28, 2025. (Getty Images; KSAZ-TV)
From a Valley influencer breaking her social media silence about her 3-year-old son's drowning death to a state lawmaker who allegedly tried to smuggle a box cutter into a Phoenix high school to test its weapons detection system, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of August 28.
1. ‘I should have done more to protect him'
Featured
Influencer Emilie Kiser has broken her social media silence following her 3-year-old son's drowning death in Chandler.
2. Lawmaker escorted out of Maryvale High School
Featured
An Arizona state lawmaker and her daughter allegedly tried to smuggle a box cutter into Maryvale High School to test its weapons detection system. The incident comes days after a student died after being stabbed inside a classroom.
3. ‘It looks like a war zone’
Featured
"It looks like a war zone," said one resident at the retirement community. "I've never seen anything like it."
4. Mom recalls son's near-drowning
Featured
After a near-drowning incident left a one-year-old boy with permanent injuries, his mother shares her family’s story of resilience, and how their lives have changed to a "new normal" more than a year later.
5. Deadly Laveen crash
Featured
A crash on Aug. 28 near 31st and Southern Avenues in Laveen left a driver dead and another hurt.
Today's weather
Featured
Temps are warming up in the Valley! We'll see a high near 102 degrees on Thursday in Phoenix, with a slight chance of more rain.