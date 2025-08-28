Expand / Collapse search

TikToker addresses son's drowning death; AZ lawmaker escorted out of Maryvale High School l Morning News Brief

By
Published  August 28, 2025 10:59am MST
The Morning News Brief on Thursday, August 28, 2025. (Getty Images; KSAZ-TV)

From a Valley influencer breaking her social media silence about her 3-year-old son's drowning death to a state lawmaker who allegedly tried to smuggle a box cutter into a Phoenix high school to test its weapons detection system, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of August 28.

1. ‘I should have done more to protect him'

'I should have done more to protect him': Emilie Kiser posts to TikTok about son Trigg's death
article

Influencer Emilie Kiser has broken her social media silence following her 3-year-old son's drowning death in Chandler.

2. Lawmaker escorted out of Maryvale High School

AZ lawmaker, her daughter brought box cutter into Maryvale High School to test weapons detection system: PXU
article

An Arizona state lawmaker and her daughter allegedly tried to smuggle a box cutter into Maryvale High School to test its weapons detection system. The incident comes days after a student died after being stabbed inside a classroom.

3. ‘It looks like a war zone’

Monsoon: Overnight storm tore through north Phoenix retirement community
article

"It looks like a war zone," said one resident at the retirement community. "I've never seen anything like it."

4. Mom recalls son's near-drowning

Arizona family's story of resilience highlights drowning dangers
article

After a near-drowning incident left a one-year-old boy with permanent injuries, his mother shares her family’s story of resilience, and how their lives have changed to a "new normal" more than a year later.

5. Deadly Laveen crash

1 dead, 1 hurt in Laveen crash
article

A crash on Aug. 28 near 31st and Southern Avenues in Laveen left a driver dead and another hurt.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Tropical Storm Juliette brings rain, clouds
article

Temps are warming up in the Valley! We'll see a high near 102 degrees on Thursday in Phoenix, with a slight chance of more rain.

