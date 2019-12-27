Times Square ball adorned with pineapple design for 'goodwill' theme

article

Crews began the installation of the New Year's Eve crystal ball atop One Times Square Friday.

Designed by Waterford, the 12-foot wide and 11,875-lb. crystal ball that will usher in 2020 has a new theme: The Gift of Goodwill.

"Benevolence, generosity and hospitality," said Waterford Master Artisan Tom Brennan.

To highlight the theme are three pineapples etched on 192 of the 2,688 crystal triangles.

“You can see these intricate details. All those pineapples. For centuries pineapples have been a symbol of generoristy and kindness and openness.” — Waterford Master Artisan Tom Brennan

Behind the triangles are 32, 256 Luxeon Rebel LED lights.

"(It can create) 16 million different light combinations," said Brennan.

Millions nationwide will be watching the famous ball drop with one milllion expected in Times Square.

Waterford has been creating the crystal ball for New Year's Eve since 1907.