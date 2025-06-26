Expand / Collapse search
Toddler drowns in Gilbert home's backyard pool

Published  June 26, 2025 3:38pm MST
Gilbert
The Brief

    • A 2-year-old child has died after a drowning incident in a backyard pool in Gilbert on the evening of June 25.
    • The child was found unresponsive by family members, who began CPR before first responders arrived.
    • The Gilbert Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

GILBERT, Ariz. - The Gilbert Police Department is investigating a drowning incident involving a 2-year-old child.

What we know:

On June 25, officers were called to a home near McQueen Road and San Pedro Street, after a 9-1-1 call was placed shortly before 7:30 p.m. about a possible drowning.

"Upon arrival, officers found the child unresponsive, with family members performing CPR after locating the child in the backyard pool," stated GPD's Brenda Carrasco.

The officers took over the life-saving efforts until a Gilbert Fire Department crew arrived and transported the child to an area hospital.

"Despite all efforts, we received the heartbreaking update that the child was pronounced deceased later that evening," said Carrasco. "Our hearts go out to the child’s loved ones during this devastating time."

What we don't know:

The child's name has not been released.

What's next:

GPD is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Map of the area

The Source

  • Gilbert Police Department

