Toddler drowns in Gilbert home's backyard pool

What we know:

On June 25, officers were called to a home near McQueen Road and San Pedro Street, after a 9-1-1 call was placed shortly before 7:30 p.m. about a possible drowning.

"Upon arrival, officers found the child unresponsive, with family members performing CPR after locating the child in the backyard pool," stated GPD's Brenda Carrasco.

The officers took over the life-saving efforts until a Gilbert Fire Department crew arrived and transported the child to an area hospital.

"Despite all efforts, we received the heartbreaking update that the child was pronounced deceased later that evening," said Carrasco. "Our hearts go out to the child’s loved ones during this devastating time."

What we don't know:

The child's name has not been released.

What's next:

GPD is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Map of the area