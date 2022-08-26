Expand / Collapse search
Toddler found alone, covered in animal feces in Surprise; mother arrested

SURPRISE, Ariz. - A mother in Surprise was arrested after police say they found her 2-year-old son unattended and covered in animal feces.

According to court documents, officers responded to a home near Waddell and Litchfield Roads on Aug. 25 and found the toddler outside wearing only pants and diapers. Police said at the time, the temperature was 102°F and the boy "was covered in what appeared to be animal fecal matter from head to toe, on his face, eyes and in between his toes."

The child was believed to have been outside alone for an hour before his mother, 28-year-old Cheyenne Finney, went outside to look for him.

Police say officers went inside the home, only to find unsafe living conditions, including animal feces and urine.

"The house had an awful odor of fecal matter as there were five dogs and two cats that stay at listed," read a portion of the court documents.

Another person living at the home reportedly told police that the house "is not clean enough or fit for children."

Finney was arrested at the scene and her son was turned over to the Department of Child Safety.

Finney was booked into jail and is accused of child abuse. 

Cheyenne Finney

