Toddler, man hospitalized after Phoenix house fire

Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A toddler and a man have been hospitalized after a fire broke out at a north Phoenix home on Wednesday.

Phoenix Fire was called to the home near Tatum Boulevard and Cactus that afternoon and encountered heavy smoke as they made their way inside.

Four people were inside when the fire spread, but they were all able to get out on their own. 

A 3-year-old boy and a 75-year-old man suffered smoke inhalation injuries.

It's not clear what caused the fire at this time.

Where the fire occurred: