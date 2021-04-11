Tolleson PD: Employees involved in shooting at a Fry's warehouse parking lot

The Tolleson Police Department says an employee dispute at a Fry's warehouse parking lot ended in a shooting on April 11.

The shooting happened near 99th Avenue and Tonto Street. Police say the shooting was between two men, 18 and 21 years old.

"One male shot the other several times and then fled on foot. The suspect is still outstanding," said Sgt. Lee Garrett with Tolleson Police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police are working to track down the shooter. A suspect description has not been released.





Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters