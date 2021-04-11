Expand / Collapse search

Tolleson PD: Employees involved in shooting at a Fry's warehouse parking lot

By FOX 10 Staff
A shooting in Tolleson leaves one person in extremely critical condition following an employee dispute near 99th Ave. and Van Buren.

TOLLESON, Ariz. - The Tolleson Police Department says an employee dispute at a Fry's warehouse parking lot ended in a shooting on April 11.

The shooting happened near 99th Avenue and Tonto Street. Police say the shooting was between two men, 18 and 21 years old.

"One male shot the other several times and then fled on foot. The suspect is still outstanding," said Sgt. Lee Garrett with Tolleson Police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police are working to track down the shooter. A suspect description has not been released.


 

