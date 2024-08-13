Tolleson school district superintendent alleges sexual harassment, retaliation from governing board president

Members of the Tolleson Union High School District's governing board are set to meet for the first time after an emergency meeting that was held on Aug. 9 to address the district superintendent's contract.

Tolleson Union High School District Superintendent Jeremy Calles has claimed that the board's president, Dr. Elda Luna Najera, made unwanted sexual advances towards him.

Calles said after several rejections, Dr. Najera began taking steps to force him out of his job. He also said the board started discussing his removal after he contacted an attorney.

So far, the school district's governing board has only acknowledged an ongoing investigation. The governing board meeting scheduled for Aug. 13 will take place at 6:00 p.m., at the district offices near 99th Avenue and Van Buren. It is unclear if the board will discuss the superintendent's claims.

As for Calles, posts made by the school on their Facebook page show he was hired as the school's Chief Financial Officer in 2017, and became the district's superintendent in 2023.