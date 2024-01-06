Tornado rips through Fort Lauderdale as storms march across Florida

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 2:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Hard Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Hard Freeze Watch
from MON 1:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Hard Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Watch
from MON 1:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from SAT 7:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Tornado rips through Fort Lauderdale as storms march across Florida

By Aaron Barker
Published 
Updated 7:02PM
Severe Weather
FOX Weather

Tornado rips apart boats, power lines in South Florida

A thunderstorm produced a tornado in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday. Damage and power outages were reported from the twister, but there appeared to be no injuries, authorities said.

A tornado hit Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday as a line of storms moved across the Sunshine State.

According to a storm report from the National Weather Service office in Miami, officials received multiple phone calls and social media reports of a twister near Federal Highway about 5:50 p.m. ET. The NWS issued a Tornado Warning for the storm about 5 minutes before the cyclone was reported. 

Fort Lauderdale officials said in a Facebook post that no injuries have been reported, and the damage from the storm appears to be minor.

An NWS team is expected to conduct a damage survey on Sunday to determine the strength of the tornado.

Funnel cloud in Fort Lauderdale as NWS issues tornado warning

A funnel cloud formed in the sky over Fort Lauderdale as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for the area on Saturday, January 6. (Credit: Credit: Max Elk via Storyful)

There have been several reports of other severe weather across Florida on Saturday, including funnel clouds, a water spout and damaging wind gusts. The highest thunderstorm wind gust that has been reported was 52 mph near Pine Island.

The storms are associated with a trailing cold front that is attached to a powerful nor’easter moving up the East Coast this weekend. The storm has created a mess of ice, snow and rain as it chugs through the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

More severe weather is possible in Florida in the coming days as another powerful storm moves across the eastern half of the country.

