Torrance Fire Department seeking plasma donation for employee battling COVID-19

The Torrance Fire Department is pleading for the public's help in order to save the life of one of their own.

The department took to social media Tuesday night, explaining that a Torrance Fire Engineer is in need of a plasma donation to help him fight his COVID-19 illness.

"Specifically, he needs plasma donated from a fully recovered COVID patient so their antibodies may help boost his ability to fight back," the department said.

To qualify as a plasma donor, you must:

1. Have had COVID as confirmed by a positive test.

2. Already be recovered and have one of the following:

a. your symptoms resolved at least 28 days prior to donation OR

b. your symptoms resolved 14 days prior to donation AND a repeat COVID test is negative

3. Be one of the following:

a. Male donor

b. Female donor who has never been pregnant

c. Female donor who has been tested since their most recent pregnancy and results interpreted as negative for HLA antibodies.

If you think you or someone you know fits the criteria, the department asks you to contact Dr. Marc Cohen at emsdoc911@hotmail.com or click here to contact the American Red Cross.

"Time is of the essence. Even if you aren’t a match for our brother, you could be for another patient who needs this therapy," the department said.