Torrance store clerk left in coma, severely beaten after confronting suspects who stole beer

A 7-Eleven store clerk was left in a coma after being severely beaten in the head by two robbery suspects.

Torrance Police officers responded to the convenience store on 1730 Sepulveda Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. on January 11 in regards to a robbery investigation.

According to officers, the 49-year-old man was working at 7-Eleven when two suspects entered the store and grabbed beer from the fridge and took off without paying.

The victim followed the suspects outside, where he was severely beaten in the head, body and left on the ground, according to police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently in a coma, officials say.

The first suspect is described as a man in his late-20s or early-30s. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt with an “LB'' logo signifying Long Beach, according to a photograph released by Torrance police. The second suspect is described as a woman in her early-to-mid-20s. And the third suspect is described as a man in his mid-to-late-30s. It is unclear what role he played in the assault.

Anyone with information on the suspects are urged to contact the Torrance Police Department at 310-328-3456.

