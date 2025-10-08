TPUSA chapter denial tied to club moratorium, not politics, Arizona superintendent says

The Brief Snowflake High School denied a request to form a Turning Point USA chapter, stating the reason was a district-wide moratorium on all new clubs enacted in 2009 to reduce costs, not the political nature of the organization. The superintendent's decision has triggered an "emotional reaction" from adults, including threats of protests, prompting the district to contact law enforcement and warn that disruptions to school operations are a felony offense.



But, the district's superintendent said no new clubs have been approved since a moratorium began in 2009.

What we know:

The Superintendent of Snowflake Unified School District, Hollis Merrell, sent a letter to parents and staff on Oct. 6, stating that the reason for the denial was because the district hasn't approved any new clubs since 2009.

"During the economic recession around 2009, the district placed a moratorium on new clubs in order to reduce costs and minimize fundraisers, which were creating financial strain on local businesses and the community. At that time, we also began eliminating clubs not directly tied to the curriculum," Merrell said.

He said two legal options were available: approve all new clubs, or not allow any new clubs.

The district decided no new clubs is the way to go, saying that the political nature of Turning Point USA was not a factor in denying the students' request.

"Unfortunately, this decision has triggered an emotional reaction from some adults in and outside our community, including threats of organizing protests around the school. This behavior is unacceptable and deeply concerning. Law enforcement has been contacted and is aware of the situation," the letter read. "Let us be clear: disrupting or interfering with the normal operation of an educational institution is a felony offense in Arizona (A.R.S. § 13-2911). This situation has now become a school and student safety concern. Any violations will be taken seriously and investigated."

The superintendent reminds the community to be "peacemakers" and to exemplify civil discourse for students.

Merrell says students can be part of a Turning Point USA chapter outside of the school, and makes a plea to the community to allow schools to stay safe and free from outside disruption.

He says the best way for parents to get information they need about issues they might be having is to contact the school directly.

Dig deeper:

Merrell says he's been associated with the school since 1996, and to his knowledge, isn't aware of any political clubs that have been formed at Snowflake High School.

FOX 10 asked if there had ever been a Democrat-based club request, and the superintendent's response was, "All new club requests have been denied since the 2009 decision. I don't know if there has ever been a Democrat based club request. We are a very conservative community and our schools reflect conservative values."

He makes it clear that there are "strong" and "active" clubs available for students, which were formed before 2009.

Despite the TPUSA chapter denial, the district is making an effort to ensure students are involved in an organization that fits their political beliefs.

"We have been in contact with a representative of a local Club America which is the TPUSA youth organization. We made fliers available for our students when they were forming early this school year. I have been in communication with the TPUSA rep for Northern Arizona. I learned from him that there are no other schools in Northern Arizona sponsoring TPUSA clubs," Merrell said.

FOX 10 reached out to TPUSA for comment, but it hasn't responded.

Big picture view:

