Trash, drugs, and crime in Phoenix vacant lots: property owners could face fines if they don't register

Graffiti, crime, and drugs. Those are the problems associated with vacant lots and the city of Phoenix has a plan to deal with them. This week, an ordinance was passed, requiring some of these property owners to register with the city.

Officials say this looks to promote accountability and efficiency in the city, allowing staff to alert property owners immediately about a problem, and fine them if the issue isn't addressed.

"Crime has risen dramatically, especially if you have a lot of vacant lots," said Phoenix City Councilwoman Betty Guardado.

Guardado says some of these lots in her district have been vacant for over 10 years, becoming a magnet for nefarious activities.

"We've seen a lot of parcels where there's a lot of drug use."

Sometimes, it happens right on the doorstep of family homes.

"A lot of these parcels are sometimes behind single-family homes, behind family's homes where they have children, and it's become dangerous for some of those families, so we want to make it safer," said Guardado.

Families like Gabriel Ochoa's.

"Seeing this lot over here every day is kind of annoying. It's just an empty lot, and I just wish they would do something with it," he said.

City officials say they're fed up with spending days or weeks tracking down property owners' information when there's an issue.

"These companies.. they should take full responsibility. And when they don't, it becomes a problem," said Guardado.

To solve the problem, the city is requiring owners of parcels that are over 10,000 feet and vacant for more than 30 days to register online. Failure to do so can result in fines. It's a plan Gabriel says he's all for.

"I think they need to be held accountable."

The online portal to register will launch in January.

Enforcement, including fines, will begin in February.

It's also worth noting that when owners register, they will get access to resources, including crime prevention and tools.