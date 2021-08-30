Travis County grand jury indicts man for murder in 6th Street shooting

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 2:45 PM MST, La Paz County
8
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
from MON 2:24 PM MST until MON 5:30 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 9:00 AM MDT until THU 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Yuma County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 2:45 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains

Travis County grand jury indicts man for murder in 6th Street shooting

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Texas
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A suspect in the mass shooting that killed one and injured 14 in Downtown Austin has been indicted for murder and aggravated assault.

A Travis County grand jury has indicted 19-year-old De'Ondre Jermirris White with first-degree murder for the death of 25-year-old Douglas Kantor and 14 counts of aggravated assault for the injury of 14 others.

White was apprehended in Killeen in late June.

WHITE

De'Ondre White (US Marshals)

White is currently in custody and bail has been set at $1 million. The Travis County District Attorney's Office says that White is expected to remain in custody.

WHAT HAPPENED ON SIXTH STREET ON JUNE 12?

Court documents obtained by FOX 7 Austin indicate the shooting is believed to have started as a dispute between rival groups of teenagers.

Early Saturday morning the two groups encountered each other. Eyewitness accounts on what happened next vary. But ultimately, a verbal argument ensued. That argument escalated and multiple people pulled out weapons. It is unclear how many people fired.

According to police, officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired at around 1:30 a.m. near the 400 block of East 6th Street on Saturday, June 12. 

New suspect identified in deadly 6th Street shooting, charges against 2 others dropped

Authorities have identified De’ondre "Dre" White as the person they believe is responsible for the shooting on June 12 left one dead and 13 injured.

When officers arrived they found a large crowd of people in the area and initially located several victims who had sustained gunshot wounds and were hurt. Officers immediately began life-saving measures on multiple victims.

One of the victims, a 25-year-old man from Michigan, died from his injuries. Douglas Kantor was in Austin visiting friends when he was fatally shot in the popular nightlife district.

Kantor was originally from Airmont, New York, according to his family. He had been living in Michigan, having completed a bachelor's degree at Michigan State in computer engineering. He went on to receive a master’s degree in business and recently purchased his first house. He worked as a product manager at Ford Motor Company.

Families of victims in mass shooting react to APD dropping charges

Austin Police Department drop the charges on previous 2 suspects in the 6th Street shooting and are now searching for a new suspected gunman, De'ondre White.

In a statement, his family told FOX 7 Austin "...he was looking forward to marrying his high school sweetheart of ten years and starting a family. He was loved by all who knew him and had an infectious smile that would light up any room. He was loved by his family, friends, and everyone who met him. This senseless tragedy has put an end to all his dreams."

14 other people were injured in the mass shooting on Sixth Street, including Adrianna Salazar. She was shot in the popular nightlife district while celebrating her 19th birthday Saturday.

A bullet passed through the Northeast Early College High School graduate’s right leg, shattering the bone. It remains lodged in her left leg. Doctors implanted a metal rod in her right leg.

After the shooting, 27 mayors, including Austin Mayor Steve Adler, sent a letter to the federal government asking for more action to reduce gun violence

City of Austin to meet with Biden admin to discuss gun violence

Austin is one of 15 cities chosen across the nation to meet with the Biden administration on a regular basis to discuss gun violence.

Austin was later listed among 15 cities that the federal government will collaborate with to support community violence intervention programs. The Biden administration will meet with the leaders of these 15 cities for further discussion on implementing new strategies.

___
MORE HEADLINES: 
Suspect in Sixth Street mass shooting apprehended in Killeen
Sixth Street shooting victim's family reacts to charges being dropped
APD identifies new suspect in Sixth Street mass shooting
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter