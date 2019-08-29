Tree splits apart, crashes down onto 3 cars during monsoon storm

It was a long night of clean up in Glendale for the Sexton family after a monsoon storm rolled through their quiet neighborhood near 59th Avenue and Olive.

"I don't know, I'm still just like dumbfounded by it," Lilja Sexton said. "It's heartbreaking. I'm just not sure what I'm going to do."

First, the wind came, causing the massive eucalyptus tree on their lawn to crash down right on top of their three cars. The family says they believe lightning struck this tree.

"We just heard a big boom and my son came and thought that it hit the house, so I look and low and behold, it was actually the tree that hit the cars," Sexton said.

Then came the rain. After large branches landed on their cars, pieces of the truck also went through the roof, flooding the inside of their home.

"My cousin opened the closest because she heard water hitting it and then that's when she saw there was a huge hole in my closet," Sexton said.

Advertisement

RELATED: Monsoon returns with a vengeance, bringing rain, lightning, dust and hail to parts of Arizona

The family has been living in this home for 10 years now and they say they've had storm damage in the past, but never anything like this.

The clean up may be difficult, but they're thankful everyone is OK.