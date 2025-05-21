Tree trimmer hired by Gilbert landlord shot, killed by renter: court documents

The Brief Wyatt Ford, 28, is accused of shooting and killing a man on May 19 near Power and Germann Roads. Ford and his wife were renting a home in the neighborhood. The victim, 51-year-old Manuel Lopez, was hired by the landlord to trim trees at the home.



We're learning new details about a deadly shooting that happened this week in a Gilbert neighborhood.

The backstory:

On May 19, Gilbert Police say they received a call about two men arguing near Power and Germann Roads. As they responded to the scene, officers learned that there had been a shooting.

Once at the scene, officers found 51-year-old Manuel Lopez dead from gunshot wounds.

The suspect in the shooting, 28-year-old Wyatt Ford, was taken into custody.

‘I didn’t mean to do it'

Dig deeper:

According to court documents, Ford's wife told police they were renting a home in the neighborhood and planned on moving out of state. The couple recently bought a trailer that they said had been vandalized over the last few days.

Ford's wife said a neighbor reported seeing a man outside the home days before the shooting.

When Ford and his wife returned home on the day of the shooting, they saw a vehicle in front of the house that matched the description of the vehicle seen by their neighbor days before.

"She notified Wyatt, as they were driving separate vehicles. Wyatt told her to wait down the street with the children and to call police," court documents read.

Ford's wife told police she didn't see the confrontation between her husband and the victim but said he was armed.

Wyatt Ford, 28, during his initial court appearance in Phoenix.

"[She] confirmed Wyatt always conceal carries a firearm whenever he leaves the house," court documents read.

Witnesses began calling police, and during one call, police say Wyatt's wife could be heard saying her husband "just shot him."

Another witness reported to police seeing Wyatt holding a firearm before hearing gunshots.

"[The witness] heard Wyatt yell for someone to call 911 and heard Wyatt make a statement, ‘I didn’t mean to do it,'" court documents read.

Victim was hired to do landscaping work

Ford's also said she and her husband were previously notified by their landlord that he was sending a landscaper to the house on the day of the shooting to trim trees in the front yard.

"The landlord drove by the residence and provided [Lopez] with a picture of the tree he needed to trim," court documents read. "[Lopez] later drove by the residence the following night and sent the landlord a picture of the tree confirming he would be able to trim it."

Police say four spent shell casings and a pole saw used for trimming trees were found on the ground near Lopez's body.

What's next:

Wyatt Ford was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of second-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 27.

