Expand / Collapse search

Trump to attend Charlie Kirk's funeral; Tyler Robinson negotiated 'gentle' surrender | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  September 18, 2025 7:11pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

From Charlie Kirk's upcoming memorial service including several high-profile conservative figures, including President Trump, to the alleged assassin negotiating a ‘gentle’ surrender, and a Phoenix man claiming to be a martyr for Kirk, here are your top stories for September 18, 2025.

1. Trump confirms he'll attend Charlie Kirk's funeral: What we know

At a joint news conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President Donald Trump said he would be attending "a service on Sunday" to "celebrate Charlie."

Read more

2. Alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson negotiated 'gentle' surrender, was afraid of being shot: sheriff

Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby said he received a call from a former law enforcement friend telling him Tyler Robinson, 22, was the shooter. Robinson reportedly had suicidal thoughts but was convinced by his parents not to harm himself. 

Read more

3. Suspect claims he is a martyr for Charlie Kirk

Man accused of threatening Phoenix LGBTQ bar in Charlie Kirk's name

Man accused of threatening Phoenix LGBTQ bar in Charlie Kirk's name

According to court documents, Treven Gokey told police the assassination of Charlie Kirk, as well as recent school shootings, made him want to harm others to "send a message" specifically to the far left.

4. Nearly half of Americans say Israel has 'gone too far' in the Gaza conflict, poll finds

About 50% of U.S. adults say Israel’s military action in Gaza has gone too far, up from 40% in November 2023, according to an AP-NORC poll. Fewer Americans now consider a permanent ceasefire a top U.S. priority, a shift driven largely by Republicans.

Read more

5. Trade school teaching shortage

Trade schools face staffing challenges

Trade schools face staffing challenges

Recent studies suggest a growing number of young people want to learn the tricks of the trades, but the U.S. Dept. of Education says there aren't enough trade school teachers to go around.

Tonight's weather

Evening weather forecast - 9/18/25

Evening weather forecast - 9/18/25

Storms will bring the chance for flash flooding again on Friday, especially in the high terrain areas.

Nightly RoundupArizonaNews