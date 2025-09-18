Trump to attend Charlie Kirk's funeral; Tyler Robinson negotiated 'gentle' surrender | Nightly Roundup

From Charlie Kirk's upcoming memorial service including several high-profile conservative figures, including President Trump, to the alleged assassin negotiating a ‘gentle’ surrender, and a Phoenix man claiming to be a martyr for Kirk, here are your top stories for September 18, 2025.

1. Trump confirms he'll attend Charlie Kirk's funeral: What we know

At a joint news conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President Donald Trump said he would be attending "a service on Sunday" to "celebrate Charlie."

2. Alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson negotiated 'gentle' surrender, was afraid of being shot: sheriff

Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby said he received a call from a former law enforcement friend telling him Tyler Robinson, 22, was the shooter. Robinson reportedly had suicidal thoughts but was convinced by his parents not to harm himself.

3. Suspect claims he is a martyr for Charlie Kirk

4. Nearly half of Americans say Israel has 'gone too far' in the Gaza conflict, poll finds

About 50% of U.S. adults say Israel’s military action in Gaza has gone too far, up from 40% in November 2023, according to an AP-NORC poll. Fewer Americans now consider a permanent ceasefire a top U.S. priority, a shift driven largely by Republicans.

