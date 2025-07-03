Tucson family steps up to help rescued baby; Valley couple accused of animal abuse l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Phoenix PD; MCSO)
From a Tucson family that wants to give an emaciated infant a new home to a Phoenix couple accused of felony animal abuse, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 3.
1. ‘We have so much love to give her’
An emaciated newborn baby girl was found next to her deceased mother in Phoenix back in May. As the tiny survivor prepares for a new chapter, her family in Tucson is stepping forward, ready to embrace the responsibility of giving her a loving home.
2. Animal cruelty arrests
Ebony Johnson and Telesfor Lovato are accused of felony animal abuse after two of their dogs died from apparent neglect. Their sole surviving dog is now getting the care she deserves and will be up for adoption when she's healthy.
3. 'Senior bonus’ explained
The "Big Beautiful Bill" could give seniors earning under $75K a tax break of up to $6,000. Here's what we know.
4. Cruise ship rescue latest
A 5-year-old girl who fell overboard the Disney Dream cruise ship last weekend lost her balance on a railing and fell backwards through an open porthole and into the ocean below, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.
5. Burglary arrests
Two men accused of stealing guns during a string of robberies in Surprise have been arrested.
Today's weather
After last night's storms, we'll see a slight chance for more rain on Thursday in the Valley, but things will dry out just in time for Fourth of July celebrations.