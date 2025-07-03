Expand / Collapse search

Tucson family steps up to help rescued baby; Valley couple accused of animal abuse l Morning News Brief

Published  July 3, 2025 10:04am MST
From a Tucson family that wants to give an emaciated infant a new home to a Phoenix couple accused of felony animal abuse, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 3.

1. ‘We have so much love to give her’

Family steps up for Phoenix newborn found with deceased mother
Family steps up for Phoenix newborn found with deceased mother

An emaciated newborn baby girl was found next to her deceased mother in Phoenix back in May. As the tiny survivor prepares for a new chapter, her family in Tucson is stepping forward, ready to embrace the responsibility of giving her a loving home.

2. Animal cruelty arrests

MCSO: Couple arrested for animal abuse after 2 of their dogs die
MCSO: Couple arrested for animal abuse after 2 of their dogs die

Ebony Johnson and Telesfor Lovato are accused of felony animal abuse after two of their dogs died from apparent neglect. Their sole surviving dog is now getting the care she deserves and will be up for adoption when she's healthy.

3. 'Senior bonus’ explained

‘Senior bonus’ explained: What Trump's budget bill means for Social Security taxes
‘Senior bonus’ explained: What Trump's budget bill means for Social Security taxes

The "Big Beautiful Bill" could give seniors earning under $75K a tax break of up to $6,000. Here's what we know.

4. Cruise ship rescue latest

5-year-old girl on Disney Dream lost balance, fell through cruise ship porthole, sheriff says
5-year-old girl on Disney Dream lost balance, fell through cruise ship porthole, sheriff says

A 5-year-old girl who fell overboard the Disney Dream cruise ship last weekend lost her balance on a railing and fell backwards through an open porthole and into the ocean below, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

5. Burglary arrests

Men accused of committing over 40 burglaries in Surprise
Men accused of committing over 40 burglaries in Surprise

Two men accused of stealing guns during a string of robberies in Surprise have been arrested.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Chance for more monsoon storms in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: Chance for more monsoon storms in Phoenix

After last night's storms, we'll see a slight chance for more rain on Thursday in the Valley, but things will dry out just in time for Fourth of July celebrations.

