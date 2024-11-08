Tucson father arrested in 10-month-old son's death

article

The Brief Jimmy McElroy, 28, is accused of murder and child abuse in the death of his 10-month-old son. Police say the boy suffered blunt force trauma injuries. McElroy was booked into jail.



A southern Arizona father is accused of murder and child abuse in the death of his infant son.

Tucson Police say officers and firefighters responded on Oct. 21 to an apartment complex near Swan Road and Pima Street for reports of a child suffering seizures.

The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

"Detectives from TPD’s Child Abuse Unit were contacted and responded to continue the investigation," police said. "Detectives conducted a preliminary investigation and interviewed the infant’s father."

On Oct. 30, police conducted a follow-up interview with the boy's father, 28-year-old Jimmy McElroy.

"Detectives conducted additional follow up with medical personnel and learned that the infant’s injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma," police said.

McElroy was arrested and booked into jail on child abuse charges.

Police say the boy died on Nov. 5 and McElroy's charges were amended to second-degree murder and child abuse.