Turf Paradise cancels horse racing schedule due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Associated Press
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press
article

PHOENIX - Turf Paradise has cancelled its 2020-21 horse racing schedule due to the coronavirus.

Track officials said the restrictions on large crowds combined with the economic uncertainties associated with periodic closures and necessary social distance requirements make it impossible to conduct a financially practical race meet for both the track and the horsemen at this time.

“Health concerns and economic realities have left us with no choice but to cancel the meet,” said Turf Paradise general manager Vince Francia.

Turf Paradise informed the Arizona Racing Commission on Thursday that it must decline the proposed 121-day race dates, which would have spanned from November to May. 

The Phoenix track’s normal race meet days have traditionally gone from October to May.

Turf Paradise has operated at the same location in north Phoenix since 1956.