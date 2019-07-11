Twitter gradually comes back online after hour-long outage

Twitter experienced widespread outages Thursday on both mobile and web platforms.

The social networking site posted a message on its status page that read, "We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter. We will keep you updated on what's happening."

According to website DownDetector.com, users started to report problems accessing the site around 11:46 a.m. PST.

The outage occurred as President Trump held a Social Media Summit with like-minded conservatives who believe Big Tech routinely censors conservative content on its platforms.

Twitter announced that it was back up and running about an hour later.

The site claims the disruption was due to an "internal configuration change."