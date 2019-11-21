Two Air Force Airmen killed during training mission in Oklahoma

article

Two Air Force Airmen were killed Thursday morning during an "aircraft mishap" out of Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma.

The Air Force said in a statement: "Two Vance Air Force Base Airmen were killed in an aircraft mishap at approximately 9:10 a.m. today. At the time of the accident, the aircraft were performing a training mission.

"Vance emergency response personnel are on scene to treat casualties and assist in recovery efforts."

Normally, there are 2 pilots aboard jets, an instructor and a student pilot. It's not immediately clear if there were others involved in the crash.

The T-38 is the primary jet trainer for all US Air Force pilots in the jet pipeline—training future F-16, F-15, F-22, F-35 and bomber pilots for example.

