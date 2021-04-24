Expand / Collapse search
Two killed in plane crash near Winslow; cause under investigation

Navajo County
HOLBROOK, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say they are investigating a plane crash that killed two people near Winslow, Arizona on Friday afternoon.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office said that it learned about 3:20 p.m. about the fiery crash north of Interstate 40 near the State Route 87 junction. The Winslow Fire Department put out the flames.

First responders found the bodies of two people, who were not immediately identified.

Details were sketchy and the type of aircraft was not specified.

The sheriff’s office said the cause of crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

