Two released following fatal shooting during Austin protest, no charges at this time

No charges have been filed yet in the shooting death of a 28-year-old man who was attending a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin. Two shooters involved in the incident had been detained by APD but have since been released.

28-year-old Garrett Foster had been shot and killed on Saturday, July 25.

According to the Austin Police Department, officers reported hearing two separate volleys of gunfire on Congress Avenue just before 10 p.m. during a Black Lives Matter protest march on July 25. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Foster with multiple gunshot wounds and began resuscitation efforts until fire crews arrived and took over.

ATCEMS transported Foster to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas where he succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead a short time later.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

APD says officers spoke with multiple witnesses at the scene that described several different versions of the shooting. Witnesses say a vehicle started honking its horn as it turned south onto Congress from 4th Street. The vehicle stopped as there was a large number of people in the road.

Advertisement

Foster, who had been holding an AK-47 type assault rifle, approached the driver's side window as others began striking the vehicle.

APD says gunshots than were fired from inside the vehicle at him.

Following that, another person who heard the gunfire and saw the vehicle driving away drew their concealed handgun and fired multiple shots at the vehicle as it drove away. They were also brought in to be interviewed. Foster's rifle and the person's handgun were secured as evidence.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Among the callers to Austin 911 was a subject who stated they had just been involved in the shooting and driven away from the scene. The caller stated they had shot someone who had approached their driver’s window and pointed a rifle at them, according to police.

The caller was instructed to pull over and wait for officers to be dispatched. Officers located and brought the caller to the homicide office to be interviewed.

The handgun and vehicle were secured as evidence.

Detectives are reviewing available video, photos and witness statements to determine the precise actions of those involved, and APD says both individuals have been released pending further investigation.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Detectives are asking anyone with video/photos of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS (8477), to email, to call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or use the Crime Stoppers App or APD’s mobile app.