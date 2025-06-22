Two-time cancer survivor urges others to be proactive with screenings

The Brief Two-time cancer survivor, Sonya Engle, urges proactive cancer screenings, emphasizing that delaying can be detrimental. Engle highlights improved technology as a way to make screenings more accessible and less intimidating, ultimately saving lives.



A two-time cancer survivor has a message as June is Cancer Survivors Month: Get screened, not surprised.

It's a journey Sonya Engle, Chief Operating Officer of Sonora Quest Laboratories, knows all too well.

She was diagnosed first in her 20s with cervical cancer, then later she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The two-time cancer survivor is advocating this message: "You put it off, you think nothing is wrong, or 'I'll get to it later.' If you don't do it for yourself, do it for the people that love you. Get screened."

The American Cancer Society recommends that individuals with a cervix, who are at average risk, begin cervical cancer screenings at age 25.

Engle says times have changed, and the technology has improved, which can make getting screened a lot smoother and quicker.

"Today, since Sonora Quest launched the HPV self-collect, a patient can go into their healthcare provider, and just like you go into the restroom to collect urine for laboratory tests, the HPV self-collect kit can be handed to patients and very easily get your own sample. For lots of reasons, some don't feel comfortable with the provider," Engle explained.

She says the biggest barrier for a lot of people is that they're not thinking about getting screened, but getting a date on the calendar, taking action and staying on top of screenings saves lives.

"They're thinking the worst and they're getting anxious. They may be fearful. Those days matter. So the faster we can get the information into the doctor's hands on what's going on, the sooner the anxiety and fear can come down, and then they can take action to see what's next in their treatment and really have a good outcome," Engle said.

Sonora Quest has around 80 different lab tests to choose from to ensure your health is a priority.

Click here for more information on cancer screenings from the American Cancer Society.

Click here for a list of tests by Sonora Quest.