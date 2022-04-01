Ty Brennan jumpstarts your day

article

If you think you've been seeing a lot more Ty Brennan weekdays on FOX 10, it's because you have. And trust us when we say, that's a good thing. Those lucky enough to work alongside him have known that for years. And there's not a moment of boredom he can't turn into a big laugh. So, let's get to know more about the man behind the always entertaining "Give it a try Ty" segments seen on FOX 10 AZAM.

The energetic weather anchor and reporter grew up in Park City, Utah. And that's there where his passion for news, travel and aviation bloomed. "I’ve always been fascinated by what’s going on. Growing up, we always had the news on at home, so it just became engrained in me. I knew all the local news anchors names, the shows they anchored, etc. I was a news nerd very early on in life! I even did the morning announcements every day in middle school." So, what's his favorite part of bringing you news and weather every morning? "As cliché as it sounds, I love getting to meet new people. This job has allowed me to see some amazing things and get access to places that some people don’t often get to see."

But there's a lot more to the guy you see weekday mornings on FOX 10. Ty is a pilot, and it's easy to see who sparked the self-proclaimed "aviation geek's" love for flying and travel. His father flew for a major U.S. airline for decades. "I’ve loved planes since I was a kid. My dad would always take me with him to the small airport near where I grew up. We’d spend hours watching the planes take off and land." It's no surprise Ty got his pilot's license when he was 18 years old, and "With my dad being a pilot, we flew for free, and my parents definitely took advantage of that perk. That’s where I think I got my travel bug."

Ty has visited countries all over the globe. So, what's the stamp you'll see the most in his passport? "I love Spain. I did two study-abroad programs in Spain while in college and fell in love with the people, the culture and the patatas bravas!" Since the "globe-trotter" has logged so many hours in the sky and traveling abroad, we would be remiss not to find out Ty's pro-tip to fight jet lag. "My number one rule: get on the right time zone. I try not to nap when I get to my destination, even though I may be exhausted – I shower, change, chug a few espresso shots and head out to explore. It helps get you acclimated to the time zone and avoid jet lag."

If you're energized and raring to go after reading this, it's no surprise. Just being around him can be like taking a double-shot of espresso. Which is exactly what many of us need every morning. So, if you need a jumpstart to your day, be sure to watch Ty Brennan on 'FOX 10 AZAM' 4:30AM-10AM and 'FOX 10 News at Noon' every weekday.