Taste of the Town: Pubblico Italian Eatery
FOX 10 photojournalist Tom Fergus checks out Pubblico Italian Eatery in this week's Taste of the Town.
Back to school: Galveston Elementary School
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey visits the kids at Galveston Elementary School!
Macy's Backstage opens in Superstition Springs Mall
FOX 10's Marcy Jones has the details on a new way to shop and save 20 to 80% off traditional Macy's store prices.
Modern Milk offers breastfeeding support, education, classes and more to new moms
August is National Breastfeeding Month and FOX 10's Renee Nelson is checking out Modern Milk - a resource for new mothers that need breastfeeding help, prenatal fitness classes and more in Scottsdale. http://modernmilk.com
Changes made to school zones to keep kids safer
It's the first day of school for many children in Mesa and this year, the city's transportation department made some big changes to school zones to make sure kids make it to class safely. FOX 10's Tom Fergus reports.
Study: Vegan diet helps boost cancer treatments
A new study finds going vegan may help make chemotherapy treatments more effective for cancer patients. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-019-1437-3
Racism could be harming kids' health
The American Academy of Pediatrics is warning of the harmful effects racism can have on your child's health. Multiple studies testing the stress from racism on people of color have found startling red flags, but most recently the medical field is recognizing the impacts these dangerous words and actions have on children. Online: https://pediatrics.aappublications.org/content/144/2/e20191765
Liberty Market features a different burger each day in August
Chef David Traina, co-owner of Liberty Market in Gilbert has the details on their annual August Burger Days event. http://www.libertymarket.com
Moonfish travel website with flight deal alerts launches in Phoenix
FOX 10's Troy Hayden and Syleste Rodriguez talk to Moonfish CEO George Zeng about how it works, destinations, savings deals and top travel trends. https://moonfish.com
Valley credit union collecting school supplies for foster kids
In this week's Community Cares, it's back to school time and for many Valley businesses, it means it's time to give back and make sure kids are going in and ready to learn. True West Credit Union is raising supplies for Helen's Hope Chest. http://www.mesaunitedway.org/helenshope
World Hip Hop Dance Championship
FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports
International Beer Day at Pedal Haus Brewery
FOX 10's Renee Nelson checks out Pedal Haus Brewery in Tempe near Ash Ave. and University Drive. https://pedalhausbrewery.com
Discounted rooms at the Great Wolf Lodge
The Great Wolf Lodge water park is set to open next month and FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell shows you how you can get discounted rooms this weekend.
Medieval Times opening Aug. 2 in Scottsdale
The wait is almost over for anyone in the Valley who wants to experience Medieval Times!
Opioid crisis: AZ AG asks for US Supreme Court involvement
Arizona's attorney general asked the U.S. Supreme Court to force the Sackler family, which owns OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma, to return billions of dollars they took out of the company.
Thrifty Thursday: The Play Factory in Superstition Springs Mall
FOX 10's Renee Nelson has the details on an event at The Play Factory located in the Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa. Donate any school supply and get a $3 hour play ($9 value). You can also nominate your school to win the supplies at the end of the drive (runs through Aug. 19, 2019)
Realty check: Could it be time to re-finance?
The Federal Reserve cut a key interest rate and while that rate doesn't directly affect mortgages, those rates have also been dropping. FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez and Troy Hayden talk to Dean Wegner of Guardian Mortgage about things to consider before refinancing a mortgage.
Desert Storm Elite's cheer and gymnastics camp
FOX 10's Renee Nelson checks out Desert Storm Elite's cheer and gymnastics camp in Scottsdale. http://desertstormelite.com
Hangar Cafe at Chandler Airport
FOX 10's Ty Brennan checks out a restaurant inside the Chandler Municipal Airport near McQueen and Germann roads.
Wicked City Kitchen's homemade granola bars
Chef Slade Grove from Wicked City Kitchen shares a recipe for granola bars that are great for school lunches and after school snacks. Recipe: http://bit.ly/wck-granola-bars