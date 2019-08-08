Changes made to school zones to keep kids safer video

Changes made to school zones to keep kids safer

It's the first day of school for many children in Mesa and this year, the city's transportation department made some big changes to school zones to make sure kids make it to class safely. FOX 10's Tom Fergus reports.

Racism could be harming kids' health video

Racism could be harming kids' health

The American Academy of Pediatrics is warning of the harmful effects racism can have on your child's health. Multiple studies testing the stress from racism on people of color have found startling red flags, but most recently the medical field is recognizing the impacts these dangerous words and actions have on children. Online: https://pediatrics.aappublications.org/content/144/2/e20191765

Valley credit union collecting school supplies for foster kids video

Valley credit union collecting school supplies for foster kids

In this week's Community Cares, it's back to school time and for many Valley businesses, it means it's time to give back and make sure kids are going in and ready to learn. True West Credit Union is raising supplies for Helen's Hope Chest. http://www.mesaunitedway.org/helenshope

Thrifty Thursday: The Play Factory in Superstition Springs Mall video

Thrifty Thursday: The Play Factory in Superstition Springs Mall

FOX 10's Renee Nelson has the details on an event at The Play Factory located in the Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa. Donate any school supply and get a $3 hour play ($9 value). You can also nominate your school to win the supplies at the end of the drive (runs through Aug. 19, 2019)

Realty check: Could it be time to re-finance? video

Realty check: Could it be time to re-finance?

The Federal Reserve cut a key interest rate and while that rate doesn't directly affect mortgages, those rates have also been dropping. FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez and Troy Hayden talk to Dean Wegner of Guardian Mortgage about things to consider before refinancing a mortgage.