Tyler Freeman sentenced to prison in 'Gilbert Goons' attacks in Gilbert, Queen Creek

The Brief A member of the ‘Gilbert Goons’ in the east Valley was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to two assaults. In one of the assaults, Tyler Freeman, 18, used brass knuckles.



Through a plea deal, he was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison. Freeman served 268 days at the time of the sentencing and that will be applied to his new sentence.

Tyler Freeman, 18, pleaded guilty to two assaults, including one at a Gilbert In-N-Out restaurant and another at a house party in Queen Creek.

One of those victims said his head was split open when Freeman wailed on him with brass knuckles at the house party.

In the attack at the In-N-Out restaurant, Freeman was charged with assault along with Owen Hines and Jacob Pennington.

Hines is one of seven suspects in the murder of Preston Lord, the case that brought the alleged tolerance of the East Valley violence explosion by a group called the "Gilbert Goons" to the forefront of the local news cycle.

Pennington has been sentenced to prison for similar crimes in the East Valley.