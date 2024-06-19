'Gilbert Goon' Jacob Pennington arrested following his teen violence sentences

article

One of the members of the so-called "Gilbert Goons" who was sentenced in two assault cases recently was arrested again.

Jacob Pennington, 20, was arrested on suspicion of underage drinking on June 13, the same day he was sentenced for his role in a 2022 assault in Gilbert.

At around 10:45 p.m. that night, Pennington was a passenger in a car that was pulled over for a criminal traffic violation near Lindsay and Elliot roads.

"… evidence was observed which indicated Pennington had consumed an alcoholic beverage. Upon completing the investigation, Jacob Pennington was arrested and booked into the Gilbert-Chandler Unified Holding Facility for ARS 4-244.41, minor in consumption of alcohol, a class 2 misdemeanor," Gilbert Police said.

He was released the following day when he had his first court appearance.

"It is important to note that on this same day, Jacob Pennington was sentenced in Maricopa County Superior Court for his role in an assault in Gilbert in 2022. Jacob Pennington was also sentenced earlier in the week in Pinal County for his role in an assault in November 2023. The Gilbert Police Department has notified both Maricopa and Pinal County Attorney’s Office of this arrest," the police department said.

Pennington was sentenced on June 10 for an assault in November 2023. He was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and 120 days of deferred jail time.

In his June 13 sentencing, he was given three years of supervised probation for a Gilbert assault in 2022.

In response to Pennington's most recent arrest, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) on June 19 filed a petition to revoke his probation sentence.

"The decision is up to the Court- in this case- this is being filed with Judge Cohen, the same judge who sentenced Pennington in Maricopa County last week," MCAO said.

The Pinal County Attorney's Office also weighed in.

"We are aware of Pennington's arrest in Gilbert. We are monitoring the situation and working with our law enforcement partners, however, there are several factors at play in this instance given he has cases in Pinal and Maricopa Counties. This is a fluid situation that will be sorted out in due time," the office said.

Probation is an alternative to serving jail/prison time and not committing a new crime is a condition of probation.

Arizona law reads, "The court, in its discretion, may issue a warrant for the rearrest of the defendant and may modify or add to the conditions or, if the defendant commits an additional offense or violates a condition, may revoke probation in accordance with the rules of criminal procedure at any time before the expiration or termination of the period of probation. If the court revokes the defendant's probation and the defendant is serving more than one probationary term concurrently, the court may sentence the person to terms of imprisonment to be served consecutively."