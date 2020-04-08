U.S. Surgeon General offers glimmer of hope, says California must continue efforts to flatten the curve

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams Wednesday offered words of hope on Good Day LA after issuing a dire warning that this is going to be one the “hardest and saddest weeks of most Americans lives,” in anticipation of a nationwide peak in the coronavirus pandemic.

Nationwide, 2,000 deaths were reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

“We are in the midst of a really, really bad week. One of the worst weeks many people will ever experience. But there is hope,” Dr. Adams said.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com: FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Adams said we need everyone to continue to do their part in terms of staying at home and practicing social distancing.

On Tuesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said the state has “bent the curve,” but that does not necessarily indicate progress.

“We need to stay the course,” Adams said.

Advertisement

Adams also gave credit to Newsom and California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, saying they’ve done a “tremendous job” during the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is the time to double down on our effort,” Adams said. He also emphasized the need to continue practicing good hygiene, staying at home, and avoiding large gatherings.

While Adams said California coronavirus case numbers show progress, Los Angeles is an emerging hot spot.

On Tuesday, health officials revealed that African Americans experience a higher death rate than other races from COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, not a lot is new. We’ve known for decades that people of color have suffered disproportionately due to diseases,” he said.

Adams said social distancing is easier for those who live in affluent neighborhoods, and that is difficult for some African Americans who work hourly jobs that don’t allow them to telework.

RELATED:

• African Americans have slightly higher COVID-19 death rate than other races, ethnicities: Public Health

• COVID-19: New study shows higher death rates among African Americans

The surgeon general said he is working with organizations like the NAACP and has reached out to media influences to help raise awareness.

Even during this uncertain time, “there is light at the end of the tunnel," Adams said.

While no medications have been approved for treating the coronavirus, dozens have shown promise.

RELATED: Experimental medications, therapies in the works in effort to treat COVID-19 coronavirus

Adams wants to give every patient who contracts the virus an opportunity to talk to their doctor about treatment options.

His optimism also stems from the progress that he’s seen in China and South Korea, as well as seeing a decrease of cases in Italy and Spain.

RELATED: Masked crowds fill streets, trains after Wuhan lockdown ends

“We stop it by getting every single person to create optimal distance,” he said.

Adams also said it’s important to eat right, get enough sleep and exercise when possible. He encourages Americans to get outside and get some sun if they can, as long as they maintain proper social distancing.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.